Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor was slated to embark on a solo tour next month, however, the singer announced that he’s cancelling the trek to focus on his health — both mentally and physically.

Taylor took to Instagram to share the news “with a heavy heart.”

“For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I,” Taylor said. “I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.”

The tour, which was set to kick-off on February 3 in Toronto, would have stopped in cities like Indianapolis, Charlotte, and New Orleans. It would have been his second U.S. tour and the latest run to support his sophomore album, CMF2. Taylor announced that all ticketholders will receive refunds via point of purchase.

“I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far,” Taylor continued. “I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line.”

Although fans won’t be able to see Taylor on a solo trek this year, he’s already set to perform with Slipknot, appearing in the U.K. for the band’s 25th anniversary tour, as well as a handful of festivals including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

Last Updated on January 8, 2024