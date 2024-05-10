Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival was cut short last year after The 1975’s Matty Healy criticized the government’s anti-LGBT laws and kissed a bandmember on stage. Now, the festival is returning this July.

The controversial moment ensued on July 21 during The 1975’s performance at the festival in Kuala Lumpur. Healy kissed bandmate Ross McDonald on-stage after learning of the country’s stance on the LGBTQ community. He later apologized to fans for accepting Good Vibes’ invitation to play due to their laws against a same-sex relationship, telling RollingStone: “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Homosexuality is illegal in the country and punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The 1975 was immediately banned from the festival and the remaining second and third days of the festival were cancelled. The band has also reportedly been ordered to pay Good Vibes’ organizer Future Sound Asia RM12.3 million ($2.7 million) in damages.

The controversy even caused Malaysia to consider if they should ban all concerts in the country, however, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching announced a move to rule out the ban, noting that other artists should not be reprimanded for the actions of someone else.

Now, Good Vibes Festival is back and this year’s event, set to take place from July 20 to 21 at Resorts World Away in Gentling Highlands, will feature headlining performances from J. Balvin, Peggy Gou, Russ, and Joji. Other artists set to take the stage include Haven, Peach Pit, Henry Moodie, and Saint Kylo.

See the full lineup below: