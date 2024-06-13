Kickoff Jam, a country music festival scheduled to be held at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Florida from August 30 to September 1, has been canceled. The festival was slated to feature headliners Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and Alabama.

The festival’s cancellation comes on the heels of a successful Gulf Coast Jam, held from May 30 to June 2 in the same location. Producers of the Kickoff Jam took to the festival’s website to announce the decision.

“After the success of Gulf Coast Jam this past weekend in Panama City Beach, we realized the weekend after Memorial Day is a much better time to host a festival,” said Kickoff Jam producers. “So, we are going to cancel Kickoff Jam and provide refunds.”

Friday night was set to feature Carrie Underwood alongside performances by Needtobreathe, Lauren Alaina, Restless Road, Carter Faith, and Kayley Green. Saturday night’s lineup included Garth Brooks, who was to be joined by Randy Houser, the Oak Ridge Boys, Rhett Akins, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Allie Colleen.

The final night, Sunday, was to be headlined by Alabama, with a special appearance by Randy Travis. Other performers scheduled for Sunday included Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr, Gavin Adcock, Pam Tillis, and Catie Offerman.

Refunds are being processed, with detailed instructions available on the festival’s official website, kickoffjampcb.com.

The news follows several cancellations of high-profile events, including Lovers & Friends’ inaugural festival, as well as Backwoods Festival, Made in America, and Firefly. Other big-name artists have also cancelled tours recently, including The Black Keys and Jennifer Lopez.