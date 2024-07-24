Vended, the nu metal group consisting of the sons of iconic Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan, announced their first full-scale headlining tour across the U.S. this fall with support from WristMeetsRazor and Lie.

The forthcoming outing kicks-off on September 22 in Chicago. From there, the group will appear at New York City’s Mercury Lounge, the Radio Room in Greenville, San Diego’s Brick By Brick, and Austin’s Moody Center, stopping in cities along the way like Phoenix, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City. Along the way, they’ll perform at Rocklahoma, Sacramento’s Aftershock festival, Knotfest Iowa, and open Korn’s 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Denver’s Marquis on October 16.

Vended previously announced a run of shows opening for Slipknot and Knocked Loose, though this will mark their first headlining jaunt.

“Our intention as Vended is to take everything to the highest level,” the band said in a press release. “We want the fans to understand exactly where we stand on this next tour, and embrace the culture that we’re creating by bringing our people together.”

Alongside Griffin Taylor on vocals and Simon Crahan on drums, Vended also includes lead guitarist Cole Espeland, bassist Jeremiah Pugh, and rhythm guitarist Connor Grodzicki. The group, formed in 2018, released the EP What Is It/Kill It in 2021, followed by one-off singles “Ded to Me,” “Overall,” “Am I the Only One,” “The Far Side,” and “Nihilism.”

Find Vended’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Vended Tickets

Vended Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Vended Tickets at Vended Official

Vended Tickets at StubHub

Vended Tickets at Vivid Seats

Vended Tickets at Ticket Club

Vended 2024 US Tour Dates

09/01 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

09/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with Slipknot and Knocked Loose)

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest Iowa

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

09/26 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

09/27 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

09/28 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Altar)

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ The End

10/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium (opening for Korn)

10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

10/10 – Reno, NV @ Cypress

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis