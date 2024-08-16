Karol G is officially the next musician heading to Fortnite.

The popular battle royale video game has hosted several in-game concerts over the past few years, colliding the virtual world with the entertainment industry. Now, Karol G will take the stage for a one-of-a kind playable concert as a part of Fortnite Festival season 5 — running from August 16 to November 2.

“This is so amazing!!!” the “Bichota” singer expressed when the collaboration was first announced. “Something incredible is coming with Fortnite Festival.”

“Karol G MSB Fortnite” is described as a “five-part visual journey” where fans can see the Columbian artist’s life and music career. From Friday, August 23 at 3 p.m. to midnight on August 26, players can watch the concert with up to a max of three other players in their crew. Find the experience in Fortnite’s “Discover” screen. Those who attend the concert in-full will receive the Bichota 4-String Bass item.

Following the show, fans will be able to play tracks from Karol G’s catalog on either the Main Stage or Battle Stage, including “Oki Doki,” “Provenza (Remix),” “Cairo,” and “QLONA,” featuring Peso Pluma.

Fortnite noted that this season’s Premium Reward Track will allow fans to unlock specific Karl G-themed items, including the Bichota Season Karol G Outfit to dress like the star, as well as specific in-game items like the Bichota Mic and Bichota 6-String Guitar.

“In terms of gameplay, fans can collect EmPower-Ups in the music experience to blast away negative energy and spread positive vibes in this neon-drenched party,” Fortnite said.

Karol G is the second Colombian artist to team-up with Fortnite, following suit of J. Balvin, who headlined Fortnite’s “Fortnitemares” Halloween event. Additionally, several artists have appeared in the game this year as a part of Fortnite Festival, including Metallica, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish.