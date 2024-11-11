Minneapolis is gearing-up to host WWE’s NXT Deadline this coming December.

The third annual edition of the event is set to take place on Saturday, December 7 at The Armory. Deadline will feature the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will see the winners earn a future match for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship. Fans can look forward to appearances from WWE Superstars like NXT Champion Trick Williams and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley will also be featured at Deadline, as well as wrestlers Je’Von Evans, Kelani Jordan, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, and more.

Exclusive presale access for Deadline begins on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. PT, followed by a general sale on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 a.m. CT/8 a.m. PT. Shop for tickets via Ticket Club.

Deadline first debuted in 2022, replacing NXT WarGames as WWE’s inaugural December event. The NXT event follows NXT Halloween Havoc on October 27 and “Survivor Series,” set to take over Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 30. Deadline also falls amid WWE’s 2024 live event calendar, which includes dates in Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Hartford over the next month. WWE also just revealed an 11-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania across Europe next year.