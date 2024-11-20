The emo icons of My Chemical Romance are heading out on a brief North American stadium next year, and while fans lashed out at the band and Ticketmaster for exorbitantly high ticket prices, the run has completely sold out.

A press release revealed that the 11-date “Long Live: The Black Parade North American Tour” is completely sold out within hours of going on sale, selling 365,000 tickets.

Despite selling-out the tour, fans were quick to complain of high ticket prices, claiming that tickets were unattainable, pricing out some of the band’s top fans. During the sale, many took to social media to share their experiences, which included long wait times in Ticketmaster’s queue, followed by “Official Platinum” and “Verified Resale” tickets priced over 3x the original face value.

Ayoooo I was curious to see what the greedy resale mfs were pricing these my chemical romance tickets and all I can say is….yall are going to HELL!!!! pic.twitter.com/KQq4v6DIXC — 😎 (@spanishmilkteaa) November 15, 2024

1 minute after ticket sales for the new My Chemical Romance tour opened: pic.twitter.com/ONqcanBhWY — Allison Turner (she || they) (@TurnerAllison99) November 15, 2024

Aaaaand My Chemical Romance joins my list of bands that I’m not going to see live with $500+ floor tickets. Such a disappointment, man. How are these prices normal 🫤 pic.twitter.com/DczlBMQRgY — Dmitry Kornyukhov 🍁🎮 Russian Game Localization (@itranslategames) November 15, 2024

I got my chemical romance tickets but at what cost pic.twitter.com/5kA4RNFFDC — Emi 🐳 (@Em1liath) November 15, 2024

$200 for My Chemical Romance nosebleeds🙃I’m convinced that TM is single-handedly keeping Gen-Z & Millennials engaged in capitalism, so we can keep paying for these damn tickets pic.twitter.com/LuTNHcrfnN — Taylor Alcantar (ERAS TOUR 6/4) (@Taylorcantar) November 15, 2024

Not getting my chemical romance tickets because Ticketmaster is the worst fucking website on the planet and scalpers wanna resell nosebleeds at Raymond James stadium for $249 minimum is going to be my 13th reason. — GD(He/Him) (@GeneralDeath198) November 15, 2024

These prices aren’t contingent to just MCR; over the past year, fans across the music industry have complained of Ticketmaster’s use of dynamic pricing — from Green Day and Sleep Token to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo —which sees ticket prices increase based on demand. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off by the very bands they are trying to see.

The “Long Live: The Black Parade North American Tour” will see MCR perform 2006’s The Black Parade, which features hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “Famous Last Words.” During back-to-back headlining sets at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival last month, My Chemical Romance performed the album in-full with its classic lineup: Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way.

“It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” the band wrote while announcing the tour. “In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about THE CONCRETE AGE; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator’s National Band…The Black Parade.”

Find My Chemical Romance’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

My Chemical Romance | Long Live The Black Parade Tour 2025

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park (with Violent Femmes)

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park (with 100 Gecs)

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)

08/02 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field (with Garbage)

08/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday)

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Alice Cooper)

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Pixies)

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Devo)

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with IDLES)

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with Evanescence)