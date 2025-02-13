Beyonce is bringing her “Cowboy Carter” tour to select cities across the globe this year, but the Beyhive is beyond frustrated and shocked at the tour’s ticket prices.

The “Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour,” announced last week, is set to stop in major cities across the world like Los Angeles, London, Paris, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Earlier this week, the global superstar added two extra shows to London’s Hotspur Stadium, totaling six at the English venue, as well as third nights now booked at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Stade de France in Paris, and Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

However, thousands trying to access tickets during the presale were left empty-handed, citing shockingly egregious ticket prices. Fans reported seeing standing tickets for £224 (279), with some tickets as high as £700 ($872) per seat. Some showed screenshots of Ticketmaster visibly raising ticket prices from the initial fan presale versus the Verizon presale, while others pointed out the use of “dynamic pricing.”

The general on-sale for Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” begins Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m. local time, exclusively on Beyoncé’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets through Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).

Amid the high ticket prices, many fans were met with even further frustrations this week as Ticketmaster wrongfully blocked or paused thousands of user accounts due to alleged “bot activity.”

Ticketmaster CS’ replies on X were flooded with questions and frustrated comments from Ticketmaster users in the UK on Wednesday, claiming that the ticketer has either “paused” or “blocked” their account, meaning they are unable to buy tickets or access their existing tickets. Ticketmaster cited “unusual behaviour on either your network or your browser.”

Ticketmaster’s response to each query offers the same suggestion: clear your cache/cookies, ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device/WiFi, use a different browser/device or mobile data instead of WiFi, or try using incognito mode on your browser. Despite these suggestions, fans are still complaining that their accounts are blocked. After following all of their suggestions, Ticketmaster asks customers to contact their team directly.

Beyonce fans aren’t alone; over the past year, concertgoers across all genres —  from Green Day and Sleep Token to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo — have complained of Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s system, pointing to dynamic pricing. This infamous ticketing practice causes prices to increase based on demand — a practice that was banned in Australia this year and even shortlisted by the Oxford Dictionary for Oxford Word of the Year 2024.

Legislators have called-out Ticketmaster and its parent company, which are now the targets of an antitrust lawsuit brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the pair, citing anticompetitive and monopolistic business practices.