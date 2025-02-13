Beyonce is bringing her “Cowboy Carter” tour to select cities across the globe this year, but the Beyhive is beyond frustrated and shocked at the tour’s ticket prices.

The “Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour,” announced last week, is set to stop in major cities across the world like Los Angeles, London, Paris, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Earlier this week, the global superstar added two extra shows to London’s Hotspur Stadium, totaling six at the English venue, as well as third nights now booked at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Stade de France in Paris, and Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

However, thousands trying to access tickets during the presale were left empty-handed, citing shockingly egregious ticket prices. Fans reported seeing standing tickets for £224 (279), with some tickets as high as £700 ($872) per seat. Some showed screenshots of Ticketmaster visibly raising ticket prices from the initial fan presale versus the Verizon presale, while others pointed out the use of “dynamic pricing.”

a friend sent me this showing beyonce & ticketmaster charging THREE TIMES MORE for tour tickets in the same section for the beyhive presale yesterday for “fans” versus the verizon presale today. this is actually criminal. do better for your fans. $595 vs. $199#COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/HBhoYPnlXT — track 🇵🇸🌙 (@myloto_xylo) February 12, 2025

I’m gonna need @Beyonce to turn off dynamic pricing for Act III. Set the pricing. Sell the tickets. DASSIT. What are we doing here?! Also fuck you @Ticketmaster @SeatGeek cause why am I seeing resell prices already?? #CowboyCarterTour pic.twitter.com/NCl4limVq8 — Taisha (@TaishaMPerez) February 11, 2025

An open letter to @Beyonce & @yns1118 on behalf of the Beyhive: Queens, why did y’all allow dynamic pricing to be turned on during the Beyhive presale yesterday?? That was not fair. We are real hive and thinking we are getting the best pick of tickets and best prices.… — ꧁•𐚁⊹٭𝚄𝙽𝙸𝚀𝚄𝙴!٭⊹𐚁•꧂ (@e_yonce) February 12, 2025

Dynamic pricing will ruin live music for everyone the way Ticket Master carry on. Cause there’s no way these are the set fave value prices for Beyonce Cowboy Carter?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RyIe1pwiPb — India (@indiaflint26) February 11, 2025

The Cowboy Carter ticket prices. That shit is completely asinine and nothing more than pure greed. Beyoncé, Yvette, Ticketmaster or whoever….y’all are crazy as hell. pic.twitter.com/L2ORJ48a27 — prince ✨😍🥂 (@IcePrinceBrando) February 11, 2025

Beyonce, I love you but you might have to catch me at Act 3. It shouldn’t be this much of a struggle to get concert tickets without Ticketmaster trying to price-gouge all in the name of dynamic pricing. pic.twitter.com/R9P8SCXlkr — Chidera ✨ (@Dera__C) February 13, 2025

Beyoncé tickets are actually very ridiculously priced! Her Renaissance tour I sat here for £199 + fees. The same tickets are going for £800+. Now for the same price i’d be sat behind the stage. Can’t even enjoy our favourite artists anymore. #CowboyCarterTour pic.twitter.com/eaR28MfGf6 — P 🦋 (@EmptySequence_x) February 12, 2025

How is the @TicketmasterUK dynamic pricing thing legal?? Ticket prices should be made public before sale. What u mean regular seated Beyonce tix are £500+? pic.twitter.com/3Y9diUR75S — CONALL (@conallingus1) February 11, 2025

Some of the @Beyonce Cowboy Carter ticket prices for LA! 🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/ViFUE7CkHb — Joel G (@UKJoel) February 11, 2025

The general on-sale for Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” begins Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m. local time, exclusively on Beyoncé’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets through Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).

Amid the high ticket prices, many fans were met with even further frustrations this week as Ticketmaster wrongfully blocked or paused thousands of user accounts due to alleged “bot activity.”

Ticketmaster CS’ replies on X were flooded with questions and frustrated comments from Ticketmaster users in the UK on Wednesday, claiming that the ticketer has either “paused” or “blocked” their account, meaning they are unable to buy tickets or access their existing tickets. Ticketmaster cited “unusual behaviour on either your network or your browser.”

Ticketmaster’s response to each query offers the same suggestion: clear your cache/cookies, ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device/WiFi, use a different browser/device or mobile data instead of WiFi, or try using incognito mode on your browser. Despite these suggestions, fans are still complaining that their accounts are blocked. After following all of their suggestions, Ticketmaster asks customers to contact their team directly.

Beyonce fans aren’t alone; over the past year, concertgoers across all genres — from Green Day and Sleep Token to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo — have complained of Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s system, pointing to dynamic pricing. This infamous ticketing practice causes prices to increase based on demand — a practice that was banned in Australia this year and even shortlisted by the Oxford Dictionary for Oxford Word of the Year 2024.

Legislators have called-out Ticketmaster and its parent company, which are now the targets of an antitrust lawsuit brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the pair, citing anticompetitive and monopolistic business practices.