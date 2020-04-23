Elton John Postpones Remainder Of North American Tour Dates

Elton John has been forced to postpone even more dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the coronavirus crisis continues to threaten...

Elton John has been forced to postpone even more dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the coronavirus crisis continues to threaten concerts and live events.

The singer announced the unfortunate news that he will not go forward with his North American tour leg scheduled for May 22 through July 8. This news comes weeks after John postponed his springtime tour stretch originally set for March 26 to May 2. He will reschedule all North American shows for a later date.

“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” reads a tweet shared on John’s official account. “This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.”

Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets on hand as they will be honored at new dates, slated for sometime in 2021. John’s extensive three-year farewell tour is originally set to wrap in 2021 though it remains unknown if the trek will be extended to accommodate for his dozens of make-up dates.

“Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support,” the Twitter thread continued.

While the global pandemic has thwarted the legend’s farewell tour plans, he has remained in the spotlight as a driving force behind COVID-19 relief efforts. Last month, John hosted iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert For America, a star-studded benefit which raised $10 million for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. He was also featured alongside other music superstars to give a rousing rendition of “I’m Still Standing” during last weekend’s Global Citizen Together At Home concert to benefit the World Health Organization.