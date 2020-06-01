Sunset Music Festival Rescheduled For A Second Time Amid Pandemic

Tampa’s Sunset Music Festival has been rescheduled for a second time this year amid the coronavirus, pushing the celebration to December 2020. Originally, the...

Tampa’s Sunset Music Festival has been rescheduled for a second time this year amid the coronavirus, pushing the celebration to December 2020.

Originally, the EDM festival was set to run during Labor Day Weekend, however, following news of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers postponed the event to July at the Raymond James Stadium. Now, as the outbreak has continued to spread across the country, the festival was pushed back once again to December 26-27 and has been dubbed “Sunset 2.0: The Gift Edition.”

“We knew it was a longshot AND we really wanted us all to be together – but the window has closed on the ability to put on a safe festival on the Fourth of July weekend,” organizers said in a statement over the weekend. “We acknowledge this is not what any of us wanted to hear, but we need to take all necessary precautions under these unprecedented times. We love you and cannot wait to get back to the party, in a safe environment along with the quality of operations and production that you come to expect from us.”

While the festival was originally supposed to include headlining sets from Rezz, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Slander, and more, organizers said that this year’s lineup will be different. Acts, however, have not been confirmed at this time.

Ticketholders’ passes will be honored at the December event, though fans have the option to request a refund through November 22. If ticketholders choose to hold onto their tickets, they’ll receive a $50 credit for food, drinks, and merch, as well as the opportunity to be one of the first to buy tickets for next year’s edition of the festival.

Sunset isn’t the only EDM fest postponed amid the virus; Ubbi Dubbi, Movement, Beyond Wonderland, and Shambhala Festival have been rescheduled to the fall, while Ultra, Electric Forest, and Voodoo have been cancelled. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.