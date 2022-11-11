Taylor Swift Adds Another Batch of Dates to Sprawling “Eras” Tour

Taylor Swift added another large chunk of dates to her now sprawling 2023 Eras Tour stadium run, all of which were either the second...

Taylor Swift added another large chunk of dates to her now sprawling 2023 Eras Tour stadium run, all of which were either the second or third (or more) show in the city. The tour, Swift’s first since 2018, has swelled to a whopping 52 concerts, with every city seeing at least two performances, some three, and a closing run at SoFi Stadium that now numbers five shows in seven nights.

The batch of new Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows was the second released since the tour was announced, citing “unprecedented demand” despite the fact that not a single ticket has been released by the box office to actual “fans” yet. Promoters are basing their demand calculations on signups for the tour presale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, which requires fans to indicate their interest in buying tickets if they hope to access the presale, which will also be used to feed the dynamic pricing algorithm that will determine how much Ticketmaster prices will surge during the presale.

Organizers had already added eight new shows to the run a week ago, but this time dumped another 17 dates, with the “verified fan” ticket presale set to go off on Tuesday for fans the Ticketmaster system decides to let in.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

New shows were added in Arizona, Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston (x2), Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver, and Los Angeles (x2). Such an aggressive add-on brings with it the strong possibility that Swift will once again see huge percentages of the building go unsold at the initial presale and onsale timing, leading to dramatic discount ticket opportunities for those who aren’t desperate to grab tickets on day one. This happened in several markets on Swift’s last tour, which also weaponized Verified Fan to drive up fan anxiety of missing out, only to see huge quantities of tickets sold off at a discount in the last minute, or given away in 2-for-1 deals to keep the singer from the embarrassment of walking out on stage in a half empty stadium.

Fans are already dreading where the ticket prices will go during next week’s presales, having seen expectations soar in the wake of pricing debacles from “dynamic” surge systems in a wave of shows in 2022, including Bruce Springsteen, Blink 182, and many others – to an extent that has Live Nation boasting it is on pace to capture an additional half billion dollars in revenue from price surging technology alone in 2022.

The full run of scheduled Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates is included below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Dates added 11/11 in bold

Friday, March 17 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium !&

Saturday, March 18 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium !&

Friday, March 24 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium %&

Saturday, March 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium %&

Friday, March 31 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

Saturday, April 1 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

Sunday, April 2 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

Thursday, April 13 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

Friday, April 14 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

Saturday, April 15 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

Friday, April 21 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium %+

Saturday, April 22 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium %+

Sunday, April 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium %+

Friday, April 28 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

Saturday, April 29 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

Sunday, April 30 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

Friday, May 5 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

Saturday, May 6 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

Sunday, May 7 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

Friday, May 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

Saturday, May 13 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

Sunday, May 14 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

Friday, May 19 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

Saturday, May 20 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

Sunday, May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

Friday, May 26 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $&

Saturday, May 27 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $+

Sunday, May 28 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $+

Friday, June 2 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

Saturday, June 3 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

Sunday, June 4 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

Friday, June 9 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field #?

Saturday, June 10 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field #?

Friday, June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium #?

Saturday, June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium #?

Friday, June 23 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium #?

Saturday, June 24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium #?

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium ^+

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium ^+

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium ^+

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium ^+

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High ^+

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High ^+

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field *+

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field *+

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium *+

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium *+

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *?

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *?

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *&

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *&

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *&

Last Updated on November 11, 2022 by Dave Clark