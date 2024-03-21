“Hot Girl Summer Tour” dates have arrived.

After months of anticipation, rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced the dates of her first-ever headlining world tour, hitting arenas across the globe this year. The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will kick-off at Minneapolis’ Target Center on May 14, followed by gigs at Memphis’ FedEx Forum, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Houston’s Toyota Center, and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. As previously announced, she’ll appear in cities like Philadelphia, Raleigh, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up the North American trek at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 22. GloRilla will provide support.

Following the U.S. dates, the “Hiss” singer will head overseas for a round of shows in the U.K. and Ireland — stopping in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Dublin, and Glasgow — as well as shows in Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, and Cologne.

Throughout the summer, Megan Thee Stallion will also appear at a handful of festivals including Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa Valley, Boston Calling, and Broccoli City Festival.

The newly-announced dates kicked-off with a presale on Wednesday, March 20, running through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time. A general on sale is slated for March 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Megan Thee Stallion’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio record, expected this year, will be a follow-up to 2022’s Traumazine.

Find Megan Thee Stallion’s full list of headlining tour dates and festival appearances below:

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Aren

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival