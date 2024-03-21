“Hot Girl Summer Tour” dates have arrived.
After months of anticipation, rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced the dates of her first-ever headlining world tour, hitting arenas across the globe this year. The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will kick-off at Minneapolis’ Target Center on May 14, followed by gigs at Memphis’ FedEx Forum, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Houston’s Toyota Center, and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. As previously announced, she’ll appear in cities like Philadelphia, Raleigh, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up the North American trek at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 22. GloRilla will provide support.
Following the U.S. dates, the “Hiss” singer will head overseas for a round of shows in the U.K. and Ireland — stopping in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Dublin, and Glasgow — as well as shows in Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, and Cologne.
Throughout the summer, Megan Thee Stallion will also appear at a handful of festivals including Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa Valley, Boston Calling, and Broccoli City Festival.
The newly-announced dates kicked-off with a presale on Wednesday, March 20, running through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time. A general on sale is slated for March 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Megan Thee Stallion’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio record, expected this year, will be a follow-up to 2022’s Traumazine.
Find Megan Thee Stallion’s full list of headlining tour dates and festival appearances below:
Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024
May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Aren
Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2
Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival
