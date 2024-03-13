Super Bowl LVIII international viewership soared by 10% compared to last year’s figures. According to data released by the NFL, 62.5 million viewers tuned in to witness the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Not only did this mark a substantial increase in global viewership, but it also set a new record for U.S. audiences, with a total of 202.4 million viewers.

In Mexico, the Super Bowl attracted 24.1 million viewers, while Canada boasted 18.8 million. Australia contributed nearly 3 million viewers to the global tally. Notably, China witnessed its most-watched Super Bowl in seven years.

The growth in viewership was particularly evident in Germany and the U.K., where audiences increased by 13% and 18% compared to last year – despite the late kickoff times—after midnight in Germany and an hour before in London. These metrics serve as validation for the NFL’s international expansion initiatives. In 2023, the league hosted five international games, including three in London and two in Frankfurt, Germany.

Additionally, Super Bowl LVIII female viewership increased across various age groups, showcasing the growing appeal across diverse demographics. Viewership among women aged 18–24 skyrocketed by 24% compared to the previous year, while girls aged 12–17 also contributed to the surge with an 11% uptick in viewership. Women made up 47.5% of the total audience, totaling 58.8 million viewers.

Looking ahead, the NFL plans to continue broadening its horizons, with South America set to welcome its inaugural NFL game. The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their season in São Paulo, Brazil, marking a historic moment for football fans in the region.