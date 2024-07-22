Chappell Roan is taking the world by storm, but as new dates were announced for her “Midwest Princess Tour,” fans are complaining of their inability to score tickets to the coveted trek. Now, the artist has taken to social media to tell fans to avoid buying tickets from secondary ticketing sites.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer announced seven new gigs this fall, including two performances at Austin City Limits festival, as well as performances at All Things Go NY and All Things Go D.C. She’ll also appear in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Iowa as a part of the tour supporting her debut record, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The newly-announced gigs were available for presale Wednesday, followed by a general on sale Friday. However, hundreds of her fans were left empty-handed following the sale.

good news, i’m in the chappel roan ticketmaster queue and there’s only forty nine thousand six hundred twenty three people in front of me — victoria (@Victoria_Sauer) July 17, 2024

ticketmaster has got to control this reselling and bot issue. almost 300 listings on stubhub for chappell roan in tennessee all for more than double face value at absolute best. ticketmaster’s greed has single-handedly ruined the ticket buying process. i’m so fucking over this. — delani 🤍 ISO indy (@delaniraeann) July 19, 2024

i had chappell roan tickets in my cart on three separate occasions this morning and @ticketmaster still allowed them to be snaked from me three fucking times, fuck y’all and the horse you rode in on, i am so fucking tired of your shit and cannot wait for the next lawsuit — amanda | iso nola/miami (@eastsidewidow) July 18, 2024

@Ticketmaster i know you’ll never answer this but make it make sense. i was spot 718 when queue started. there are 7800 seats in the venue. the math isn’t mathing honey!!! run me my fucking chappell roan tickets pic.twitter.com/QSkPYGp358 — kt (@thotsbykatie) July 19, 2024

.@Ticketmaster I’m so confused… how am I through to buy tickets but then it says none are left? shouldnt it just say sold out / not let me through to this page? #chappelroan pic.twitter.com/tu4BVLOs4T — Jeff Thurm (@_jeffthurm_) June 21, 2024

Then, following several sellouts, Roan took to Instagram to tell fans to avoid purchasing tickets from secondary sites.

“Tickets for some of my shows sold out quickly and we are working to cancel scalper and bot sales as quickly as possible,” Roan said in an Instagram story. “Please avoid buying tickets from Vivid Seats, StubHub, or other secondary sites as they will likely be canceled and we do not have any control over the legitimacy or pricing on those platforms.”

This ultimately hurts fans who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets during the initial primary ticket sale, and punishes those who missed out and were willing to pay any price on a secondary site. Additionally, Roan’s statement fails to point out that the primary seller, Ticketmaster, allows resale tickets on their site.

Now, fans are worried that their tickets purchased on secondary sites won’t be valid.

I bought tickets already on Seat Geek… does this mean I won’t get my tickets? 😭😭😭😭😭 Noooooooooooo — pandee ♡ (@pandeeparty) July 20, 2024

same i bought some on gametime. i love her but im scareddddd — kore* (@2statuescrumble) July 20, 2024

I already bought my tickets on Vivid!! I love what she’s doing but do not play in my face Chap😭 — MS.BEAN I SAID LETS HIT IT (@fugsnug) July 20, 2024

bought some this morning on tickpick. i really hope this doesn’t affect anything 😟 — mk (@makenliyocum_) July 20, 2024

so what are we supposed to do if we already bought tickets on stubhub??? — elise 🪩 (@glittergellyric) July 20, 2024

Even those who waited outside of the box office in-person were out of luck. In Rogers, Arkansas, fans lined-up outside of the Walmart Amphitheatre on Friday after failing to secure pre-sale tickets earlier in the week. One fan, Izabel Santos, told KNWA/KFTA’s Fox 24 that they lined up to be among the first to grab an in-person ticket.

“It has been a living nightmare,” Santos told the publication. “I have been at the queue to where it’s like, ‘Oh, I can add to cart and then it literally won’t let me add to cart for five minutes.”

However, they quickly learned that the show was already completely sold-out after the presale.

“If you’re having a presale and an actual sale, you should have tickets allocated for pre-day purchases, so that way you’re not sold out day one,” Santos said.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Walmart AMP said that ticket purchased from any other site aside from Walmart AMP and the Walton Arts Center may be invalid and not admissible for entry.

“Keep in mind that ticket reselling is legal in Arkansas,” Walmart AMP spokesperson Jennifer Wilson said in a statement to KFTA. “Bots become an issue if they are purchasing more tickets than allowed. We regularly review ticket sales, identify over-the-limit or suspicious transactions, return those tickets, and make them available to the public.”

Find Roan’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Chappell Roan | The Midwest Princess Tour 2024

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – Montreal, CAN @ OSHEAGA Music & Arts Festival

08/04 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/28 – New York, NY @ All Things Go NY

09/19 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go DC

10/01 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

10/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/03 – Council Buffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits