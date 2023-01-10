Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo
Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters were announced as the headlining acts for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June, anchoring the always expansive and eclectic bill of performances on the “farm” in Manchester, Tennessee.
Foo Fighters will anchor the Sunday schedule to close the weekend, as one of three festival slots announced this week for the rockers returning from a long hiatus following the death last year of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Kendrick Lamar headlines Friday’s slate, while Odesza takes lead billing on Saturday. Thursday’s opening day is headlined by Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger.
Running from June 15-18 at Bonnaroo Farm, located 60 miles outside of Nashville, Bonnaroo will feature 10 stages with performances going more or less around the clock. Beyond the headliners, scheduled acts include Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more.
The full announced lineup of performers is included below. performers for the SuperJam, Outeroo, and late night sets will be announced at a later date.
Passes are on sale this week, with early access beginning on Thursday, January 12 with a public onsale to follow. Prices range from $299 (plus fees) for a 4-day GA pass to $3,500 for a 4-day platinum pass. Single day passes begin at $175. Pricing tiers will increase as passes are sold, with parking and camping passes sold separately. More information regarding pass sales is available at https://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets and links to ticket resale marketplaces are included below.
Bonnaroo, one of the stalwarts of the festival calendar, took two years off in 2020 and 2021. The festival had hopes of a fall 2021 return, only to see those dashed by torrential rains forcing a last-minute cancellation. It returned to its usual June date for 2022, with Tool, Stevie Nicks, and J. Cole headlining.
Bonnaroo 2023 Announced Performers
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver
