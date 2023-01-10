Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo

Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters were announced as the headlining acts for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June, anchoring the always...

Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters were announced as the headlining acts for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June, anchoring the always expansive and eclectic bill of performances on the “farm” in Manchester, Tennessee.

Foo Fighters will anchor the Sunday schedule to close the weekend, as one of three festival slots announced this week for the rockers returning from a long hiatus following the death last year of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Kendrick Lamar headlines Friday’s slate, while Odesza takes lead billing on Saturday. Thursday’s opening day is headlined by Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger.

BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 pic.twitter.com/N05NnvApvK — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2023

Running from June 15-18 at Bonnaroo Farm, located 60 miles outside of Nashville, Bonnaroo will feature 10 stages with performances going more or less around the clock. Beyond the headliners, scheduled acts include Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more.

The full announced lineup of performers is included below. performers for the SuperJam, Outeroo, and late night sets will be announced at a later date.

Passes are on sale this week, with early access beginning on Thursday, January 12 with a public onsale to follow. Prices range from $299 (plus fees) for a 4-day GA pass to $3,500 for a 4-day platinum pass. Single day passes begin at $175. Pricing tiers will increase as passes are sold, with parking and camping passes sold separately. More information regarding pass sales is available at https://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets and links to ticket resale marketplaces are included below.

Bonnaroo, one of the stalwarts of the festival calendar, took two years off in 2020 and 2021. The festival had hopes of a fall 2021 return, only to see those dashed by torrential rains forcing a last-minute cancellation. It returned to its usual June date for 2022, with Tool, Stevie Nicks, and J. Cole headlining.

Bonnaroo 2023 Announced Performers

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver

