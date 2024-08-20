Australia’s longtime Byron Bay Bluesfest is officially calling it quits after 36 years in 2025.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble revealed the news earlier this month, noting that the 36th installment, set to run from April 17 to 20, 2025, will be its last. While no explanation was given, Noble promised “a celebration of everything that Bluesfest has stood for over the past 35 plus years — music, community, and unforgettable experiences.”

In previous years, attendance at the fest has exceeded 100,000, boasting acts over the years like Dave Matthews Band, Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, Robert Plant, Buddy Guy, and Lauryn Hill. However, this year, that number dropped below 70,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly affected the festival, forcing the festival to cancel its event in 2020 and 2021. While massive flooding threatened the festival again in 2022, however, that year ended up being its largest turnout to-date, with 101,024 festivalgoers.

| READ: Festival Season Hits Lull With Dozens Cancelled This Summer |

The news of Bluesfest calling it quits comes amid a year of failed festivals and a “lull” in the once-thriving festival season. Since the start of 2024, dozens of festivals across the globe have been called-off, leaving fans and artists to question: Is this the new norm? In Australia alone, large-name events like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo festivals have been called-off this year. Noble spoke about the state of festivals at a Variety Live Business Breakfast in Sydney, noting that the music festival climate is an “extinction event.”

Australia is not alone; over 45 festivals were either cancelled or postponed in the UK, 60 Dutch festivals were cancelled, and U.S. festivals are struggling. Coachella, a once-coveted event, took one month to sell-out of its first weekend — marking the longest sellout for the first time in 10 years. The second weekend failed to sell out.

Other U.S. festivals didn’t even make the cut, as Firefly announced it would not return to Dover and Jay-Z’s Made in America festival was called-off for the second year in a row. Lovers & Friends’ inaugural festival was also cancelled, as well as Backwoods Festival and Kickoff Jam.