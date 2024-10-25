Beyonce’s song “Freedom” has already been the soundtrack for Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. Now, the pop icon will reportedly perform at Harris’ rally in her hometown of Houston, Texas Friday night.

According to multiple news outlets, Beyonce is set to take the stage, bringing up not only her mother, Tina Knowles, but also, country icon Willie Nelson. While nothing has been confirmed by Beyonce nor the Harris campaign, the Vice President has used Beyonce’s “Freedom” at her campaign rallies, upon approval by the singer.

Beyonce’s performance would follow a slew of appearances at Harris rallies by musicians over the past few months, including a performance by Bruce Springsteen at Harris’ Atlanta rally on Thursday. The Boss’ concert follows his endorsement of Harris, where he stated in a video that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity.”

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined the Vice President on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta, while Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin Harris rally in August and Alanis Morissette took the stage at a rally in Los Angeles earlier this month. Most notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” Swift explained that she believes Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

READ: Trump Prediction of Taylor Swift Ticket Price Drop Fizzles |

While choosing to forego a formal endorsement, Chappell Roan also noted that she is voting for Harris in a lengthy TikTok video, sparking controversy.

Political opinions have been in high focus this year in the entertainment industry as the U.S. lurches towards the presidential election on November 5. Earlier this year, Green Day triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a concert in Washington D.C. Tenacious D also made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination, and Macklemore was dropped as a headliner for Las Vegas’ debut Neon City Festival following his controversial remarks denouncing America at a pro-Palestine benefit concert in Seattle.

Beyonce’s expected performance is a part of the Harris campaign’s concerts in swing states ahead of the election on November 5. She is set to appear in Georgia and Pennsylvania, with more concert announcements arriving in the coming days.