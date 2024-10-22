The Boss is showing his support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris during joint rallies with Harris and former President Barack Obama this month.

The first campaign concert is set to take place in Atlanta on Thursday, October 24, followed by a rally in Philadelphia on Monday, October 28. The performances will help kick-off Harris’ campaign concerts in swing states ahead of the election on November 5. She is set to appear in Georgia and Pennsylvania, with more concert announcements arriving in the coming days.

Springsteen endorsed Harris for president in a social media video earlier this month. In the video, which was filmed at a New Jersey diner, The Boss denounced former President Donald Trump, calling him the “most dangerous president in my lifetime.” He said he is voting for Harris because alongside Tim Walz, the pair is “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity.”

While Springsteen made headlines this year for officially crossing the mark as a billionaire, he said Harris’ economic policies would benefit everyone, “not just those on top like me,” noting, “that’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now.”

Springsteen’s endorsement follows the growing list of musicians rallying behind Harris. Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined the Vice President on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta, while Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin Harris rally in August and Alanis Morissette took the stage at a rally in Los Angeles earlier this month. Most notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” Swift explained that she believes Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Political opinions have been in high focus this year in the entertainment industry as the U.S. lurches towards the presidential election on November 5. Earlier this year, Green Day triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a concert in Washington D.C. During the show, a fan tossed frontman Billie Joe Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Conservatives took to social media to express their frustration, with many focusing on the mask of Trump being held by Armstrong in an “insensitive” way just two weeks after the former president was targeted by an assassination attempt at a rally.

Tenacious D also made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told the Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”

After a furious conservative reaction to the comments, bandmate Jack Black issued a statement saying he would never condone violence, and the duo’s remaining tour dates were called off.

Then, Macklemore was dropped as a headliner for Las Vegas’ debut Neon City Festival following his controversial remarks denouncing America at a pro-Palestine benefit concert in Seattle. During the show, he said “F–K America” to the crowd. While he received backlash for “anti-American” comments, he released a lengthy statement, clarifying his words.

“Do not misconstrue the word ‘fuck’ for the word ‘hate,’” Macklemore wrote. “It’s different to be angry than to disown. My ‘fuck,’ — my anger — is rooted not in the distain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue. It is not directed at the people that make up our country, but towards our government how refuse to listen to us. It is directed at the politicians who have put profit over people, who put lobbyist money over their moral compass. I think, ‘How are these people representing us as a country?’ I don’t think I’m alone.”