The U.S. presidential election is just about a week away, and ahead of the big day, the Harris-Walz campaign is continuing its concert series in swing states.

On Wednesday, October 30, the campaign will head to Madison, Wisconsin for a rally featuring presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, dubbed “When We Vote We Win.” During the event, pop artist Gracie Abrams will take the stage alongside the folk-rockers of Mumford & Sons, dance-pop’s Remi Wolf, and members of the rock group the National.

Abrams, who opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, revealed the news:

These round of artists are the latest to show support for Harris. On Friday, Beyonce took the stage with former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland at a Harris rally in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Additionally, Bruce Springsteen performed at an Atlanta rally last week; his performance followed his endorsement of Harris, where he stated in a video that the Harris-Walz campaign is “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity.”

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined the Vice President on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta, while Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin Harris rally in August and Alanis Morissette took the stage at a rally in Los Angeles earlier this month. Most notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” Swift explained that she believes Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

While choosing to forego a formal endorsement, Chappell Roan also noted that she is voting for Harris in a lengthy TikTok video, sparking controversy.

Ahead of Election Day, Harris is also expected to stop in Pennsylvania.