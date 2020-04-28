Seatgeek Sued Over Covid-19 Refund Policy Change

The secondary ticketing site SeatGeek was hit with a class-action lawsuit over the weekend regarding its refund policy. A customer filed the suit Friday,...

The secondary ticketing site SeatGeek was hit with a class-action lawsuit over the weekend regarding its refund policy.

A customer filed the suit Friday, accusing the company of rescinding its money-back guarantee following widespread cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Post reports. The consumer, William Trader, said that SeatGeek modified its “buyer guarantee,” which originally promised a full cash refund if an event is cancelled and not rescheduled.

Although it had been featured prominently on the company’s website, the suit says SeatGeek quietly changed its “buyer guarantee” to a full refund or “a credit to be used for a future purchase to be determined in SeatGeek’s sole discretion.”

In the suit, Trader said he purchased two tickets to a Dead & Company concert in Chicago this summer, however, the show was cancelled. He reportedly tried to receive a refund, but SeatGeek denied to refund his money. Trader is currently being represented by layer Nicholas Coulson.

“In the midst of the greatest public health and economic crisis in living memory, defendant has sought to surreptitiously shift its losses onto its innocent customers, furthering the financial hardship endured by people across the country,” Coulson wrote in the Manhattan federal filing.

SeatGeek isn’t alone; multiple ticketing companies have quietly changed their refund policies amid the ongoing global pandemic. Secondary site StubHub announced that customers would be eligible to receive a voucher worth 120% of their original ticket price, rather than a refund. The new change in policy already sparked a $5 million lawsuit.

Additionally, Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster revealed that it would only refund customers for cancelled or rescheduled events, however, many postponed shows have no reschedule date in sight. Following backlash from fans and a scathing letter from U.S. representatives, Live Nation updated its refund policy.