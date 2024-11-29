Sick New World festival was officially set to return to Las Vegas next year, featuring headlining performances from Linkin Park and Metallica, however, the festival has now been abruptly called-off amid “unforeseen circumstances.”

The one-day festival was slated to take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Organizers took to social media on Friday to share that “with great disappointment,” the festival will no longer take place.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show,” organizers said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebrationo f hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music.”

Organizers asked festivalgoers to “stay tuned” for further information. All tickets purchased directly from Front Gate Tickets will be refunded via the original form of payment within 30 days.

| READ: Los Angeles’ Bésame Mucho Festival Cancelled |

Other acts who were set to take the stage included gothic rock’s Evanescence, the punk-rockers of AFI, and the iconic rockers behind Queens of the Stone Age, 311, and Three Days Grace — who just reunited with frontman Adam Gontier. The heavier side of the bill includes the metalheads of Ministry, Gojira, Cannibal Corpse, Machine Head, Testament, Exodus, Terror, Cradle of Filth, Dethklok, and Meshuggah.

This certainly isn’t the first festival to face its demise this year; the music festival scene has been dismal, with various events being cancelled across not only the U.S., but around the world. Coachella, a once-coveted event, took one month to sell-out of its first weekend — marking the longest sellout for the first time in 10 years. The second weekend failed to sell out.

Other festivals didn’t even make the cut, as Firefly announced it would not return to Dover and Jay-Z’s Made in America festival was called-off for the second year in a row. Lovers & Friends’ inaugural festival was also cancelled, as well as Backwoods Festival and Kickoff Jam.