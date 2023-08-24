Fall is right around the corner, and a slew of artists are heading to North America for tours.

We’ve rounded-up a list of some of the most highly-anticipated shows over the coming months to round-out 2023. Whether you’re a hip-hop head, rocker, pop fan, or prefer some screamo, we’ve got gig show for you.

Bob Dylan | Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

The folk-rock legend Bob Dylan, who rose to fame in the ’60s, is still kicking-it today. He’s on tour this fall in support of 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, which produced the single “Murder Most Foul” — his first original song distributed since 2012.

Lauryn Hill | The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour

Lauryn Hill may only have one solo album to-date, but it’s still recognized as one of the greatest album of the ’90s — and even all-time. See Hill perform all the hits of 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in honor of the record’s 25th anniversary on a tour kicking-off this September.

Lana Del Rey | Fall U.S. Tour

The “Young and Beautiful” singer is bringing her dreamy, indie-pop tunes to the U.S. on a small, 10-date intimate tour this fall to support her ninth studio record, Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Luke Bryan | Country on Tour

Country fans: the summer country music extravaganza will continue into the fall months with Luke Bryan’s ongoing 36-date tour across the U.S. The “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer will be touring through late October.

Lil Uzi Vert | Pink Tape Tour

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is hitting the road following the release of his third studio album, Pink Tape, this past summer. The 17-date run will commence in Minneapolis this October.

Doja Cat | The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat has been a rising sensation with smash-hits “Say So,” “Streets,” and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Now, she’s heading out on her first-ever headlining arena tour, beginning on Halloween.

Metallica | M72 World Tour

The trash metal pioneers are out touring in support of a new album and single, bringing fan-favorites and new hits to 22 cities across the globe. The massive trek, which began this past April, runs through September 2024.

Kim Petras | Feed the Beast Tour

Following the release of the chart-topping smash-hit “Unholy” with Sam Smith, Kim Petras is hitting the road to support her LP Feed the Beast. The 34-date tour begins in September.

Kesha | The Gag Order Tour

Popstar Kesha just dropped Gag Order, which delves into mental health and past relationships. The “Rainbow” singer will support the record with a 20-city trek, starting Oct. 15.

The 1975 | Still…at their very best Tour

Groove along with the Matt Healy-fronted band on tour this fall following a round of shows across Europe and the UK, as well as several festival appearances, this past summer. The English indie-rockers released their fifth LP, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, last year.

Boys Like Girls | The Speaking Our Language Tour

Head back to the early 2000’s for the first-ever Emo Nite Presents tour — set to be headlined by Boys Like Girls. The trek will feature support from pop-punk and emo stars and Warped Tour veterans State Champs, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Every Avenue, The Ready Set, and more.

Parkway Drive | The Monsters of Oz Tour

The metalcore group hailing from South Wales is bringing their fellow Aussie friends The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer on tour this fall. Parkway Drive’s headlining trek will support the band’s 20-year anniversary.

