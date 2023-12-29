Before ringing-in the new year, several artists dropped tour dates throughout the month of December, leaving concertgoers something to look forward to in 2024.

Are you looking for an extravagent show by popstar P!nk or Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj — or opting for a head-banging event by Godsmack or Bad Religion? How about some old-school nostalgia with Limp Bizkit or Taking Back Sunday? No matter the genre, there’s certainly a recently-announced tour that will spark your interest next year.

Check out our roundup of December tour announcements below:

Bleachers

The Jack Antoff-led indie-rockers are heading out on a trek, dubbed “From the Studio to the Stage” tour, in support of their forthcoming self-titled album, set to be released on March 8.

Godsmack

The heavy-rockers of Godsmack are hitting the road for the “Vibez” tour next year, offering a unique experience for their fans to explore the striped-down acoustic/electric sets and offer an up-close and personal setting.

Cole Swindell

Country fans: this one’s for you! The “Three Foot Tall” singer revealed the “Win the Night” tour, set to feature a stacked lineup of opening acts: Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Road.

P!nk

P!nk’s “Summer Carnival Tour” has sold over 3 million tickets and grossed over $350 million across the globe. Now, she’s bringing the record-breaking trek back to North America to play a round of stadium shows in late 2024.

Architects

Time for some headbanging: The metalcore group Architects announced a month-long North American tour following the release of their new single, “Seeing Red.”

Limp Bizkit

Bring it back to the ’90s when the iconic nu-metal group Limp Bizkit hits the road next year for the cross-country 24-date “Loserville Tour.”

Taking Back Sunday

Emos: Taking Back Sunday returned to the music scene with their first album in seven years, and now, they’re heading out on a 37-date outing, kicking-off in May.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The legendary rockers of Red Hot Chili Peppers have extended their “Unlimited Love” tour into the new year with special guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand, and IRONTOM on select dates.

Say Anything

Say Anything first made waves in the pop-punk and emo scene back in 2004 for their breakthrough record …Is a Real Boy. Now, the Max Bemis-led group is celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary with a cross-country trek.

Def Leppard & Journey

Classic rockers: Icons Def Leppard and Journey have teamed-up for a massive co-headlining 2024 stadium tour, bringing along Heart, Steve Miller Band, and Cheap Trick for the ride.

Hank Williams Jr.

The legendary Hank Williams Jr. has unveiled plans for his 2024 U.S. tour, set to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the artist’s hit album and single, “Family Tradition.”

Nicki Minaj

For the first time in nine years, the Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj has officially announced the dates and corresponding cities for her highly-anticipated forthcoming “Pink Friday 2” tour in support of new music.

Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan is gearing up for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” which commemorates McLachlan’s third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, released on October 22, 1993.

The Veronicas

The Veronicas, made-up of identical twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, first arrived on the scene in 2005 with their debut The Secret Life of…, followed by Hook Me Up. Now, they’re set to tour in the U.S. for the first time in a decade.

Keyshia Cole

Following an appearance on “The Masked Singer,” R&B icon Keyshia Cole is set to headline the “Love Hard Tour” across North America next year with Trey Songz.

Bad Religion & Social Distortion

The rockers Bad Religion and Social Distortion are set to co-headline a U.S. tour in spring 2024, where Social Distortion will play their seminal debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster, in its entirety.

Neutro Shorty

Neutro Shorty, the Venezuelan singer known for his energy and distinctive sound, is gearing up for his first nationwide tour in the United States, dubbed the “Alien Life U.S.A. Tour.”

